Husker senior Schwarzenbach puts name in transfer portal

Nebraska volleyball player Callie Schwarzenbach has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal, which allows her to be recruited by other teams.
The middle blocker was a senior for Nebraska this season, but could have returned for one more season due to last season not counting against eligibility.
Schwarzenbach played in 17 matches this season, and started before Lauren Stivrins returned from an injury.
Schwarzenbach ranks No. 6 in program history in career blocks (392) during the rally era (since 2001), and started as a freshman on Nebraska’s 2018 NCAA runner-up team.
Nicklin Hames and Kayla Caffey have yet to announce whether they’ll return to Nebraska for one more season.
After a one-year exception to the scholarship limit college volleyball teams are back to the 12 full scholarship limit for next season, meaning seniors may have to walk-on if they want to return.
