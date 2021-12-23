 Skip to main content
Husker senior Schwarzenbach puts name in transfer portal
HUSKER VOLLEYBALL

Husker senior Schwarzenbach puts name in transfer portal

  • Updated
Utah vs. Nebraska, 9.11

Nebraska's Lexi Sun (11) and Callie Schwarzenbach (25) jump to block Utah's Dani Drews during a match on Sept. 11 at the Devaney Sports Center. 

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

NU volleyball head coach John Cook and players Lauren Stivrins, Nicklin Hames and Kayla Caffey discuss the Huskers' loss to Wisconsin in the national championship match.

Nebraska volleyball player Callie Schwarzenbach has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal, which allows her to be recruited by other teams.

The middle blocker was a senior for Nebraska this season, but could have returned for one more season due to last season not counting against eligibility.

Schwarzenbach played in 17 matches this season, and started before Lauren Stivrins returned from an injury.

Schwarzenbach ranks No. 6 in program history in career blocks (392) during the rally era (since 2001), and started as a freshman on Nebraska’s 2018 NCAA runner-up team.

Nicklin Hames and Kayla Caffey have yet to announce whether they’ll return to Nebraska for one more season.

After a one-year exception to the scholarship limit college volleyball teams are back to the 12 full scholarship limit for next season, meaning seniors may have to walk-on if they want to return.

— Brent C. Wagner

Penn State volleyball coach Russ Rose announces retirement after 43 seasons
Steven M. Sipple: Cook's crew comes up just short, but young guns will be back in hunt soon
Former Husker All-American Kelly Hunter promoted to full-time assistant role with NU volleyball
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

