Husker freshman leads Team USA to victory at FIVB U20 World Championship
Incoming Nebraska volleyball player Ally Batenhorst slammed a team-high 16 kills in leading Team USA to a 25-20, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17 victory against Russia at the FIVB U20 World Championship on Friday on Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Two Husker freshmen, Batenhorst and libero Lexi Rodriguez, started the match. Lindsay Krause, who is joining Batenhorst and Rodriguez in the Husker class, came off the bench to record two kills on eight error-free swings. The Omaha Skutt graduate also added two blocks.

Batenhorst committed only three hitting errors on 37 swings to post a .351 attack percentage.

The Americans will continue pool play Saturday morning against Thailand.

