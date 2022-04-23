Husker fans — including Scott Frost — pack Nebraska spring game as NU beats Kansas in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — Madi Kubik had 20 kills to lead the Nebraska volleyball team to a four-set win against Kansas in the Huskers’ spring match Saturday.

Nebraska got better as the match went on in a 26-24, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17 win in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,000 fans at the Heartland Events Center.

Whitney Lauenstein added 12 kills and eight blocks.

Nebraska’s starters were Kubik and Lindsay Krause at outside hitter; Lauenstein at right-side hitter; Nicklin Hames at setter; Bekka Allick and Callie Schwarzenbach at middle blocker; and Lexi Rodriguez at libero.

Ally Batenhorst also played outside hitter, and Kennedi Orr briefly played setter.

All-American middle blocker Kayla Caffey didn’t play and was in street clothes on the bench.

That means that Caffey’s status for next season still isn’t finalized. She decided soon after last season that she’d like to play a super-senior season for the Huskers. But she needed to get a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible because she’d be a rare seven-season college athlete, and that process can take time.

There has been dialogue between the NCAA and Nebraska’s compliance department, but Caffey and the Nebraska Athletic Department still haven’t finalized if she’ll play in 2022, coach John Cook said on Tuesday.

In the first set, Kansas led 11-7 and then 22-21 before the Huskers had a big finish. Lauenstein had a kill to make it 25-24, and then Kubik had an impressive kill on an out-of-system set to win the set 26-24.

After losing the second set, Nebraska came back and played a lot better to win the third set, in which NU hit .256.

Nebraska finished off the win thanks to a 6-0 run late in the fourth set.

Anezka Szabo, who previously played for Nebraska, led Kansas with 12 kills. Szabo had a great start to the match against her old team with seven kills on her first nine attempts.

Briefly

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost attended the match and took photos with fans for more than one hour.

Frost has attended volleyball matches in the past and is friends with coach John Cook. Also at the match was touted football recruit Tausili Akana, the brother of Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana. The Skyridge (Utah) High standout is considered the No. 31 player in the country in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

