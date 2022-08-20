Husker fans get first look at nation's No. 1 squad as Red team wins annual scrimmage

The lofty expectations for this Nebraska volleyball season won’t be changing much after fans got their first look at the No. 1 team in the nation on Saturday.

In the Red-White Scrimmage, the Red team won the match 25-21, 25-15, 25-18. Coach John Cook doesn't always gush after these things, but even he said there was some “great volleyball.”

Nebraska will start the season on Friday with a match against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Lincoln.

There was a crowd of 7,946 at the Devaney Sports Center, and during the player introductions, the cheers made it feel more like an NCAA regional than a scrimmage. Cook said it felt “electric” on the court.

All-American outside hitter Madi Kubik had 13 kills with an impressive .385 hitting percentage, All-American middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord had nine blocks and Kennedi Orr had some impressive assists while setting the top group to a .311 hitting percentage.

The Red team was the Huskers’ top group with most of the returning starters playing with Orr, who is on the verge of taking over the starting setter spot. Nicklin Hames, the Huskers’ setter for the past four years, played defensive specialist for the A side.

One of the starting middle blockers this season will be Hord, the transfer from Penn State. Freshman Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson are in a competition for the other middle spot, although it's likely both will play early in the season. Allick started on the A side for the first two sets, and then Mendelson played with the top group for the final set.

Also starting on the A side were Lindsay Krause, Whitney Lauenstein, Lexi Rodriguez and Kubik. Krause also had a strong match with 12 kills on .407 hitting.

For the B side, Anni Evans played setter and Maisie Boesiger was the libero.

Orr’s time at setter: At times Cook has gone back-and-forth in how definitive he is about Orr being the starting setter when the season opens, but after Saturday’s match Cook said he wants Orr feeling like this is her offense to run.

“It’s her shot,” Cook said. “This is her time. She gets her shot.”

Orr had a strong first set, putting up 13 assists and setting the team to a .343 hitting percentage. Orr finished with 35 set assists.

“We hit over .300, which is rare for a Red-White game,” Cook said. “(Orr’s) distribution was really good. If you look at the numbers the outsides had that’s something that’s really hard to coach when setters have a feel for keeping a balanced attack.”

Cook said there had been a few other times through two weeks of practice when Orr played at this same high level.

“I had no idea how she would do tonight,” Cook said. “That was a big worry for me how confident she would be and how she would do. She hasn’t played in a long time. So this will be a good match for her to build on.”

Orr also had three kills. She scored on a setter tip when Mendelson left an opening at the net. Later she got a kill with a full swing on an out-of-system set from Rodriguez.

Orr has been trying to show Cook that she can be a great option for the Huskers at setter.

“I think the biggest thing was just that I can run an offense, instead of just being a setter who can just set the ball and put it in a good place,” Orr said. “I think I was trying to run an offense in that game and my teammates helped me out a lot. I think it worked out really well tonight.”

Player-coach: Assistant coach Jaylen Reyes helped out and played hitter for the B side. Reyes was a player-coach, calling a timeout from on the court when the team fell behind 20-14.

Reyes played in college at BYU.

“I’m kind of fired up that I thought of it,” Cook said of Reyes playing. “I just thought that he could impact those players on that side and keep them engaged and feeling good. You saw Hayden, Maisie and Maggie playing great over there for freshmen.”

Freshmen still getting good reviews: Cook is planning for both Allick and Mendelson to play early in the season. Allick also had a good first set, including two kills on the slide attack.

“Both her and Maggie are really fast,” he said. “They get up and call for the ball. A typical freshman you never hear them for a year. And they’ve been doing that every day. They’ve been as consistent as anybody in our gym.”

Fan day: On Saturday morning the volleyball program hosted a fan day for the first time. The players and coaches signed autographs for about 2½ hours, which was 30 minutes longer than scheduled so they could get to everybody. Some fans told Cook they’d waited for 1½ hours, but it was worth it.

For Orr, it was great to see so many children in the line. At first, the kids are shy, Orr said.

“And then once you smile at them they smile right back and their faces light up,” she said.

Batenhorst sits out: Sophomore outside hitter Ally Batenhorst sat out with a minor injury. Cook hopes she’ll be ready to play Friday.