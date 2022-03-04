Husker beach volleyball team drops three matches to begin Florida invite

The Nebraska beach volleyball team dropped all three of its matches Friday at the North Florida Invitational in Jacksonville.

No. 17 Florida International topped the Huskers 5-0. NU later dropped a pair of 4-1 matches to Coastal Carolina and North Florida.

The Huskers are now 2-3 on the season heading into two more matches Saturday against Jacksonville at 7 a.m. and Mercer at 11 a.m.

Keonilei Akana and Ally Batenhorst picked up the Huskers' first win of the day in the No. 2 spot against Coastal Carolina (21-19, 21-13).

In the final match of the day, Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick won their No. 3 match, 21-17, 17-21, 15-9.

Anni Evans and Hayden Kubik were victorious in an exhibition match against Coastal Carolina.

