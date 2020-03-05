Husker beach volleyball team dominates Wayne State

Nebraska improved to 4-0 at home Thursday in beach volleyball after a 4-1 victory over Wayne State at the Hawks Championship Center.
The Huskers (6-3) went up 2-0 after Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames defeated the Wildcats at No. 1 with a 21-15, 21-0 sweep and Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik completed a 21-18, 10-21, 15-12 comeback in the No. 2 pairing.
Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun did not complete the match at No. 3 after Sun felt ill, giving the Wildcats their lone win.
Hayley Densberger and Callie Schwarzenbach clinched the victory with a 21-15, 21-13 victory at No. 4, and Emma Gabel and Riley Zuhn added a 21-10, 21-12 win at No. 5. Nebraska hosts Ottawa (Kansas) at 11 a.m. Monday.