Husker beach volleyball team dominates Wayne State
View Comments

Husker beach volleyball team dominates Wayne State

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska improved to 4-0 at home Thursday in beach volleyball after a 4-1 victory over Wayne State at the Hawks Championship Center.

The Huskers (6-3) went up 2-0 after Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames defeated the Wildcats at No. 1 with a 21-15, 21-0 sweep and Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik completed a 21-18, 10-21, 15-12 comeback in the No. 2 pairing.

Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun did not complete the match at No. 3 after Sun felt ill, giving the Wildcats their lone win.

Hayley Densberger and Callie Schwarzenbach clinched the victory with a 21-15, 21-13 victory at No. 4, and Emma Gabel and Riley Zuhn added a 21-10, 21-12 win at No. 5.  Nebraska hosts Ottawa (Kansas) at 11 a.m. Monday.

Nebraska volleyball logo 2019
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News