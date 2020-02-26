Husker beach team tops Missouri Baptist to finish home stretch

The Nebraska beach volleyball team earned a 4-1 victory against Missouri Baptist on Wednesday at the Hawks Championship Center.
Hayley Densberger and Callie Schwarzenbach opened with a 16-21, 21-6, 15-9 victory against Nicole Brott and Morgan Berry before the Huskers turned it over to their top teams.
You have free articles remaining.
NU's No. 1 team, Nicklin Hames and Lauren Stivrins, defeated Lisanne van Houwelingen and Kamden Maas 21-9, 21-17, and Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet followed with a 21-13, 21-15 win against Isidora Stojovic and Sarah Bolton.
The No. 3 NU team of Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik swept Ariana Macies and Raylyn Dodd 21-18, 21-14.
Missouri Baptist took the fourth match to avoid a sweep.
Nebraska will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend for the Horned Frogs Challenge.