Husker beach team tops Missouri Baptist to finish home stretch
View Comments

Husker beach team tops Missouri Baptist to finish home stretch

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska beach volleyball team earned a 4-1 victory against Missouri Baptist on Wednesday at the Hawks Championship Center.

Hayley Densberger and Callie Schwarzenbach opened with a 16-21, 21-6, 15-9 victory against Nicole Brott and Morgan Berry before the Huskers turned it over to their top teams.

NU's No. 1 team, Nicklin Hames and Lauren Stivrins, defeated Lisanne van Houwelingen and Kamden Maas 21-9, 21-17, and Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet followed with a 21-13, 21-15 win against Isidora Stojovic and Sarah Bolton.

The No. 3 NU team of Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik swept Ariana Macies and Raylyn Dodd 21-18, 21-14.

Missouri Baptist took the fourth match to avoid a sweep.

Nebraska will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend for the Horned Frogs Challenge.

Nebraska volleyball logo 2019
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News