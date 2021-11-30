How to watch the Huskers during the first (and maybe second) round of the NCAA volleyball tourney

The Nebraska volleyball team’s matches in the NCAA Tournament this weekend won’t be broadcast locally on Nebraska Public Media as has been the case for many years, a Nebraska spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

In the past, ESPN, which holds the broadcast rights to the entire tournament, has allowed Nebraska Public Media to broadcast the Huskers' home matches in the first and second rounds.

Instead, the matches will be streamed on ESPN+, a streaming service that requires a subscription, which starts at $6.99 per month.

Nebraska opens the tournament Friday against Campbell at 7 p.m. If Nebraska wins, its match on Saturday also is scheduled to be on ESPN+.

Once the tournament gets to the Sweet 16 on Dec. 9, most of the matches are scheduled to be on TV on ESPNU, which also will televise all Elite Eight matches on Dec. 11.

— Brent C. Wagner

