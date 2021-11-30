 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How to watch the Huskers during the first (and maybe second) round of the NCAA volleyball tourney
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

How to watch the Huskers during the first (and maybe second) round of the NCAA volleyball tourney

  • Updated
  • 0
Purdue vs. Nebraska, 10.23

All eyes and cameras are on Nebraska’s Lindsay Krause (22) as she attempts a kill in the fourth set against Purdue on Oct. 23 at Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The Nebraska volleyball team’s matches in the NCAA Tournament this weekend won’t be broadcast locally on Nebraska Public Media as has been the case for many years, a Nebraska spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

In the past, ESPN, which holds the broadcast rights to the entire tournament, has allowed Nebraska Public Media to broadcast the Huskers' home matches in the first and second rounds.

Instead, the matches will be streamed on ESPN+, a streaming service that requires a subscription, which starts at $6.99 per month.

Nebraska opens the tournament Friday against Campbell at 7 p.m. If Nebraska wins, its match on Saturday also is scheduled to be on ESPN+.

Once the tournament gets to the Sweet 16 on Dec. 9, most of the matches are scheduled to be on TV on ESPNU, which also will televise all Elite Eight matches on Dec. 11.

— Brent C. Wagner

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News