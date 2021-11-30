How to watch the Huskers during the first (and maybe second) round of the NCAA volleyball tourney

All eyes and cameras are on Nebraska’s Lindsay Krause (22) as she attempts a kill in the fourth set against Purdue on Oct. 23 at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
The Nebraska volleyball team’s matches in the NCAA Tournament this weekend won’t be broadcast locally on Nebraska Public Media as has been the case for many years, a Nebraska spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
In the past, ESPN, which holds the broadcast rights to the entire tournament, has allowed Nebraska Public Media to broadcast the Huskers' home matches in the first and second rounds.
Instead, the matches will be streamed on ESPN+, a streaming service that requires a subscription, which starts at $6.99 per month.
Nebraska opens the tournament Friday against Campbell at 7 p.m. If Nebraska wins, its match on Saturday also is scheduled to be on ESPN+.
Once the tournament gets to the Sweet 16 on Dec. 9, most of the matches are scheduled to be on TV on ESPNU, which also will televise all Elite Eight matches on Dec. 11.
Photos: NU volleyball takes on Penn State in final home match
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (left) and Lauren Stivrins (26) celebrate the Huskers' come-from-behind win in the second set over Penn State last Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein (13) and Lauren Stivrins (26) celebrate a block in the second set against Penn State on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (facing) joins in a group hug with fellow Senior Night teammates Kayla Caffey, Nicklin Hames, Callie Schwarzenbach and Lexi Sun after the Huskers defeated Penn State 3-0 on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Callie Schwarzenbach (25) reaches for her teammates during Senior Night festivities after the Huskers defeated Penn State on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) heads towards her teammates during Senior Night festivities after the Huskers swept Penn State on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey (left) hugs her mother, Nicole Fuller, during Senior Night festivities after a match against Penn State on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) gets a hug from coach John Cook during the Senior Night festivities after the Huskers defeated Penn State 3-0 on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) and Lindsay Krause (22) celebrate their block against Penn State in the first set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun serves a match-winning ace as teammate Lauren Stivrins (26) looks on in the third set against Penn State on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun watches a Penn State shot in the third set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein (left) and Kayla Caffey celebrate a point in the third set against Penn State on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State coach Russ Rose (left) talks with Anjelina Starck during the second set Friday against Nebraska at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein and Lauren Stivrins (back) combine for a block for a point in the second set against Penn State on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (left) and Lauren Stivrins (26) celebrate the Huskers' come-from-behind win in the second set over Penn State on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) and Madi Kubik (10) defend at the net against Penn State on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (left) and Lindsay Krause team up for a block to score a point against Penn State in the first set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (left) and Lindsay Krause celebrate their block for a point against Penn State in the first set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center .
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Kayla Caffey attacks at the net against Penn State on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (right) attempts a kill against Penn State's Jonni Parker in the first set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!