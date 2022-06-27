 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

How to purchase tickets for NU volleyball's Red-White scrimmage

  • 0
NU volleyball Red-White Scrimmage, 8.21

Nebraska's Red Team celebrates winning the Red-White scrimmage on Aug. 21, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.

 Journal Star file photo

Tickets to the Nebraska volleyball team's Red-White scrimmage will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Aug. 20 scrimmage begins at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 online at Huskers.com/tickets, in person at the ticket office or by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online for the best chance at securing seats quickly.

Last season's scrimmage nearly sold out with an attendance of 7,940.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News