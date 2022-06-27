How to purchase tickets for NU volleyball's Red-White scrimmage

Tickets to the Nebraska volleyball team's Red-White scrimmage will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Aug. 20 scrimmage begins at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 online at Huskers.com/tickets, in person at the ticket office or by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online for the best chance at securing seats quickly.

Last season's scrimmage nearly sold out with an attendance of 7,940.

