How NU volleyball's Red-White Scrimmage gives youth players a 'taste' of the big stage

One of the best things about the Red-White Scrimmage for the Nebraska volleyball team is that fans are able to get their hands on tickets, at least if they plan ahead.

Once the season starts getting two tickets — let alone 20 — gets really difficult. Every match is sold out, with usually just standing-room-only tickets left the day of a match.

But for the scrimmage you can get tickets, allowing volleyball teams — club, middle school or high school — to attend together. That allows the players to get a taste of the gameday atmosphere and see the Nebraska players' speed, power and skill.

Nebraska’s Red-White Scrimmage is Saturday at 6 p.m., and once again it will be a packed house. When tickets went on sale earlier this summer about 7,000 were sold in just one week, and only a limited number of tickets remain for Saturday.

At the scrimmage, you’ll usually see several school vans in the parking lot.

Last season, the Omaha South volleyball team attended, and the trip was one of the highlights of the year.

About 25 players from the program attended, with a donor buying a ticket for any player who wanted to go. The school provided a bus.

“It was a great experience,” said Omaha South assistant coach Tina Barlow. “A lot of the girls had never been to Devaney. A lot of them had never seen a Nebraska volleyball match. A couple of the girls got to meet and take pictures with Lexi Sun, so that was really neat.”

Omaha South senior Nina Casal said the match was a good team bonding experience.

“Watching the top girls in the nation playing right in front of us was a different experience I would love to relive again,” Casal said.

After attending Barlow told her friends who are coaches that taking a team to the scrimmage is worth it.

“Going to something like that really motivates our girls, and youth athletes, just to get a taste of what that’s like,” Barlow said. “Every girl there was wowed and amazed.”

Last year’s attendance for the scrimmage was 7,940, and Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is no longer surprised when the scrimmage is close to a sellout.

“A lot of people can’t get tickets, so this is their one chance,” he said.

Fan day: Eight hours before Saturday’s match the volleyball team will host a fan day for the first time, similar to what the Husker football program does before each season.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, the Huskers will sign autographs at the Devaney Sports Center. Fans will use the North doors to enter the building, and autograph tables will be set up on the concourse of the Devaney Center.

In previous years the players would sign autographs after the scrimmage, but that made for a late night for both the players and fans. And now you don't need a ticket to the match to get autographs.

“We’re going to try this and see how it goes,” Cook said. “I just hope we can get it finished in two hours.”

First taste for new Huskers: For Nebraska’s freshmen the scrimmage is often the most people they’ve ever played in front of.