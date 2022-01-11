How Nebraska legend Jordan Larson landed a job with the Texas Longhorns

Jordan Larson has been living life at an incredibly fast pace for most of the 13 years since she finished playing college volleyball at Nebraska in 2008.
For part of each year, she played professional volleyball in a foreign country — Russia, Turkey and China were just some of the stops.
Then she’d come back to California each summer, take a few weeks off, and then travel the world for a few months playing for the United States national team, including in three Olympics.
With her playing career nearing its finish, it would be understandable if Larson would want to take some time off and relax. But she’s not doing that.
In fact, Larson already has her next career lined up a few months before her playing days are over.
Larson is jumping back into college volleyball as one of the two full-time assistant coaches for the Texas Longhorns, the school announced Tuesday evening. Larson replaces Tonya Johnson, who accepted the head coach position at LSU.
The 35-year-old Larson will still be one of the players in the Athletes Unlimited professional volleyball league that begins in March in Dallas. She’s been a driving force behind the league and providing chances for players to play pro indoor volleyball in the United States. After that, she’ll shift full-time into college volleyball with summer recruiting and camps.
Last summer, Larson led the United States to its first Olympic gold medal in volleyball.
"This is a home run hire," Texas head coach Jerritt Elliott said in a news release. "To have the most accomplished outside hitter in the history of USA volleyball come be part of our program is so exciting. For our athletes that aspire to be part of the national team to have someone that eats, drinks and sleeps volleyball will be an incredible opportunity."
Larson, a Hooper native, graduated with a degree in communication studies from Nebraska in 2008. She is married to David Hunt, the head men's volleyball coach at Pepperdine.
Larson only recently returned to the United States after her pro season ended in China. Her team finished third in its league.
Larson got on Texas' radar because her husband knew Elliott from earlier in their careers.
“(Hunt) reached out to Jerritt and then the conversation started with me that I wanted to get into coaching, and I was looking to retire. That’s how it all started,” Larson told the Journal Star on Tuesday.
Larson is currently at her home in California before heading to Austin, Texas, later this week. She said the job came together in the past week.
“It happened very, very quickly,” she said.
Last month, Nebraska coach John Cook also briefly had an opening for one of his two full-time assistant coaches after Tyler Hildebrand left to be the head coach at Long Beach State. Just a few days later, Cook promoted volunteer assistant coach Kelly Hunter to full-time assistant.
Larson said she and Cook had talked about her coaching career but didn’t elaborate on what was discussed or what opportunities were available for Larson at Nebraska.
Elliott has been the head coach at Texas since 2001, including when Larson and the Huskers regularly played against Texas in the Big 12.
“Jerrit has been amazing and he’s allowing me to finish out something that I committed to (the Athletes Unlimited pro league),” Larson said. “And it’s close with it being in Dallas, so that works out nicely.”
Larson said there was a time during her career when she didn’t expect to jump into coaching so soon after she was done playing. But over the past few years she’s thought more about leadership, and how she could add value to the teams she’s was playing on even if she wasn’t as physically dominant as she was earlier in her career.
Larson said she may aspire to be a college head coach one day.
“It’s hard to say right now,” Larson said. “I don’t know fully what it’s like. I’m obviously married to a head coach, so I have an idea. But until you’re actually in it you don’t know. I have a lot to learn and I just appreciate Jerritt being willing to help me. He’s been nothing but amazing through this whole process.”
Even when Larson was overseas, she followed college volleyball, and Texas is a program that she’s respected.
“I’ve always admired it from afar, and was kind of curious what they do, and how they do it,” she said. “I love the city. I’ve obviously played with a lot of Texas players and I’ve really enjoyed them. I’m just excited to learn and really embrace what they do there.”
Texas finished last season ranked No. 5, after losing to Nebraska in the NCAA Elite Eight.
Texas’ other assistant coach is Erik Sullivan, who was an assistant coach at Nebraska for Larson's final season there, and is also an Olympian.
“We’ve been there, and if people aspire to be in the Olympics and that’s their ultimate goal we can help them achieve that,” Larson said. “I think that’s the value that I can add. I’m excited because I think there is a lot of great athletes, and (Kentucky transfer) Madi Skinner just signing up there fires me up. She’s a great athlete and I’m a huge fan of hers. I’m just excited to get in the gym and see and where I can help.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.