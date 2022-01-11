How Nebraska legend Jordan Larson landed a job with the Texas Longhorns

“It’s hard to say right now,” Larson said. “I don’t know fully what it’s like. I’m obviously married to a head coach, so I have an idea. But until you’re actually in it you don’t know. I have a lot to learn and I just appreciate Jerritt being willing to help me. He’s been nothing but amazing through this whole process.”

Even when Larson was overseas, she followed college volleyball, and Texas is a program that she’s respected.

“I’ve always admired it from afar, and was kind of curious what they do, and how they do it,” she said. “I love the city. I’ve obviously played with a lot of Texas players and I’ve really enjoyed them. I’m just excited to learn and really embrace what they do there.”

Texas finished last season ranked No. 5, after losing to Nebraska in the NCAA Elite Eight.

Texas’ other assistant coach is Erik Sullivan, who was an assistant coach at Nebraska for Larson's final season there, and is also an Olympian.

“We’ve been there, and if people aspire to be in the Olympics and that’s their ultimate goal we can help them achieve that,” Larson said. “I think that’s the value that I can add. I’m excited because I think there is a lot of great athletes, and (Kentucky transfer) Madi Skinner just signing up there fires me up. She’s a great athlete and I’m a huge fan of hers. I’m just excited to get in the gym and see and where I can help.”

