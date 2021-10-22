How Kenzie Knuckles embracing a new role has Huskers rolling to a spotless start in the Big Ten

Nebraska ranks second in the Big Ten in defense, holding opponents to a .149 hitting percentage.

Behind that defense, the No. 9 Huskers lead the Big Ten standings with a 9-0 record.

“At first it was really difficult for me,” said Knuckles of not playing libero. “But after I accepted my role and started this new position, I realized how much better it was for me. I would say, yeah, there was a moment of just feeling like I let myself down, but not too long after that I realized how much better I’m doing for the team and for myself.”

Now Knuckles impacts the team in short bursts digging shots, in serve-receive, serving and with surprise back-row attacks.

She “loves” her new position.

“I feel like it allows me to play more free and loose, and the volleyball that I’m used to playing,” said Knuckles, who played outside hitter in high school in Yorktown, Indiana.

Cook says Knuckles had handled the position change really well, and her teammates seemed to agree when she was chosen as one of the team’s three captains along with Lauren Stivrins and Hames.