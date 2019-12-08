'How do you not fall in love with this': Final match in Lincoln was memorable for Huskers

Some of the matches for the Nebraska volleyball team in the second round of the NCAA Tournament quickly fade from your memory, but that won’t be the case in 2019.
During Nebraska’s four-set win against Missouri on Saturday, there was plenty to remember. Like when Missouri won the first set, and held Nebraska to a .000 hitting percentage.
Or when Nebraska had to rally several times to win the important and long third set, 32-30. The set featured 10 set points, seven for Nebraska and three for Missouri. That marked the longest set in the NCAA Tournament for the Huskers in the 25-point, rally-scoring era.
There was a brief scare when Nebraska’s season leader in kills, Lexi Sun, had to leave the match after colliding with teammate Kenzie Knuckles. Lauren Stivrins had some more oh-my kills, including ones on such a tight angle that there was no chance for the defense to dig it.
Fans were buzzing in the hallway after the third set, trying to remember how many set points Nebraska had. Before the match, fans were updating tournament brackets they had printed and brought to the match.
The last scene for the final match played at the Devaney Sports Center this season was the same as usual, with the Nebraska players taking a victory lap around the edge of the court after advancing to another Sweet 16 match. Nebraska will face Hawaii on Friday in Madison, Wisconsin.
“I’m really grateful for our crowd,” said Nebraska coach John Cook “If I was (athletic director) Bill Moos I would be putting season tickets on sale (Sunday) for next year. If you were here tonight, how do you not fall in love with this competition and this event in this arena. I’m very grateful for that.
“I’m just really proud of my team. They’ve worked really hard, and I think the work that we do allows us to will those close games. I feel bad for Missouri because they played a heck of a match."
Nebraska's Jazz Sweet could really feel the crowd of 8,091 fans.
“It was probably one of the most fun matches I’ve played here,” said Sweet, whose 17 kills were her high in a tournament match. “(The fans) were psyched up. They were ready for us to play. They were involved in every point and we had synergy between us on the court and the crowd.”
Next up is Hawaii: Nebraska didn’t know its next opponent until early Sunday morning after the conclusion of a second-round match played in Honolulu, when No. 18 Hawaii swept No. 20 San Diego. Nebraska and Hawaii haven’t played since 2007.
The best wins for Hawaii (26-3) include Washington, UCLA and Missouri. Hawaii was swept by now-No. 1 Baylor.
The Nebraska-Hawaii match will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. That follows the other match in the Madison regional between Wisconsin and Texas A&M.
Nebraska’s match on Friday will be broadcast online on ESPN3. If Nebraska advances the Elite Eight match, it will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday on ESPNU.
Ready for the challenge: During Nebraska’s current run of four consecutive Final Four appearances, the Huskers had to win a regional on the road in three of those four years, and that’s what Nebraska faces again this year.
The challenge could be even greater if Nebraska advances and has to play Wisconsin in front of the Badgers' regular crowd of 7,000 fans.
Cook would prefer that Nebraska was playing in Lincoln this weekend but says there are some advantages to being on the road.
“I’ve just seen our teams bonds really tightly when we got to these regionals on the road,” Cook said. “If I had my choice we’d be at home, but there is a lot of distractions when you’re at home. We make it a positive.”
