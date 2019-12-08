'How do you not fall in love with this': Final match in Lincoln was memorable for Huskers

Some of the matches for the Nebraska volleyball team in the second round of the NCAA Tournament quickly fade from your memory, but that won’t be the case in 2019.

During Nebraska’s four-set win against Missouri on Saturday, there was plenty to remember. Like when Missouri won the first set, and held Nebraska to a .000 hitting percentage.

Or when Nebraska had to rally several times to win the important and long third set, 32-30. The set featured 10 set points, seven for Nebraska and three for Missouri. That marked the longest set in the NCAA Tournament for the Huskers in the 25-point, rally-scoring era.

There was a brief scare when Nebraska’s season leader in kills, Lexi Sun, had to leave the match after colliding with teammate Kenzie Knuckles. Lauren Stivrins had some more oh-my kills, including ones on such a tight angle that there was no chance for the defense to dig it.

Fans were buzzing in the hallway after the third set, trying to remember how many set points Nebraska had. Before the match, fans were updating tournament brackets they had printed and brought to the match.