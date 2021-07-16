How a Super Bowl champion's offseason hobby led new NU recruit Caroline Jurevicius to volleyball

At some point, Nebraska’s scholarship spots for the 2023 recruiting class will fill up, but Jurevicius said that wasn’t why she committed when she did.

“It just felt right in my gut,” Jurevicius said.

She had a conference call with the Nebraska coaches Wednesday morning, and then a phone call with coach John Cook on Thursday. Just four hours later — at about 10 p.m. on Thursday — she committed.

Jurevicius could sense how exciting the past few days have been for the Husker coaches, with commitments on Monday (Reilly), Wednesday (Jackson) and Thursday (Jurevicius).

“I think they were really stoked about it,” she said. “They’re all about building and winning.”

Three of the six known 2023 recruits who attended the camp have already committed to the Huskers.

Jurevicius was also considering Stanford, Texas, Wisconsin and Penn State. But a busy schedule with high school, club and USA volleyball meant that Nebraska was the only school Jurevicius camped at this summer.

The Cleveland-area native liked the idea of playing for a school in the Big Ten Conference, like her dad did.