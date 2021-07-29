How a midnight phone call led the nation's No. 1 volleyball recruit in the '23 class to pick NU

Jurevicius is ranked the No. 6 recruit nationally by Prepvolleyball.com. Reilly, a setter, is ranked No. 14 nationally by the same publication.

"I think that definitely sparked something in me to think about it a little more," Murray, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, said of watching NU's '23 class form quickly. "My commitment was a lot sooner than I thought because I wanted to take a couple officials (visits) to other schools, as well, but I feel that happening just made realize where I wanted to be."

Murray's connection to Nebraska began when she was in the eighth grade. She attended one of Nebraska's Dream Team camps and gravitated toward the culture of Husker volleyball.

NCAA recruiting rules changes prevented Husker coaches from staying in touch with Murray, but the connection remained strong for a player who grew up watching volleyball in Big Ten country.

Murray watched the Penn States, the Wisconsins, the hometown Wolverines. But there was something about Nebraska.