Hord, Starks chosen for collegiate national volleyball team

  • Updated
Incoming Nebraska volleyball player Kaitlyn Hord has been selected to the U.S. women’s collegiate national team.

Hord will join the Huskers this summer after previously being an All-American middle blocker at Penn State.

Also chosen for the team is Sabrina Starks, a middle blocker for Pittsburgh and Platteview graduate.

The team includes 38 of the country's top collegiate women's volleyball players. The team will train June 19-25 at the national team training center in Anaheim, Calif. Athletes will train among the best collegiate players in the country, watch the women’s national team training sessions, study the USA systems, meet with Tokyo 2020 Olympians and be observed by the national team staff.

Nebraska volleyball logo 2019
