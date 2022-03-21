Hord, Starks chosen for collegiate national volleyball team

Hord will join the Huskers this summer after previously being an All-American middle blocker at Penn State.

The team includes 38 of the country's top collegiate women's volleyball players. The team will train June 19-25 at the national team training center in Anaheim, Calif. Athletes will train among the best collegiate players in the country, watch the women’s national team training sessions, study the USA systems, meet with Tokyo 2020 Olympians and be observed by the national team staff.