Hildebrand earns promotion and larger salary in second stint with Nebraska volleyball program

The second stint for Tyler Hildebrand on the coaching staff for the Nebraska volleyball team came with both a new job title and a considerably larger salary.
Nebraska announced the addition of Hildebrand as the Huskers’ associate head coach on Monday. This is the first time Cook has given the title of associate head coach to one of the two full-time assistant coaches. Hildebrand will have the spot that opened up last month when Kayla Banwarth left to be the head coach at Ole Miss.
Hildebrand’s salary will be $175,000 per year, according to a copy of his contract obtained by the Journal Star on Wednesday. Hildebrand signed the contact on Jan. 10. His salary will be more than many NCAA Division I women's head coaches made last season.
Hildebrand is staying with Team USA through the 2020 Olympics. His contract with Nebraska will begin Aug. 10, and runs through Jan. 31, 2023.
He was previously an assistant coach at Nebraska for one season in 2017, when Nebraska won the national championship and Hildebrand helped coach three All-Americans. After that, Hildebrand left for his current position as the director of coaching for the USA beach volleyball national team program.
You have free articles remaining.
Hildebrand was paid $100,000 per year the first time he coached at Nebraska, which was the highest salary ever for a Nebraska volleyball assistant coach.
Hildebrand, 35, has previously been an associate head coach for the Long Beach State men’s team, and he's also coached with the United States men’s national team.
Nebraska head coach John Cook has a lot of respect for Hildebrand, and felt like hiring him gives the program the best chance to be successful. The Athletic Department gave Cook the support he wanted to give Hildebrand a great offer to return to Nebraska, Cook said.
“What made it the best was (athletic director) Bill Moos was 100% on board and supportive and was like, ‘John, whatever we got to do to help you, we’re going to do,’” Cook said. “That’s one of the great things about Nebraska. We teach people to dream big here, but you got to have the support to be able to do it. I feel like we dream big here.”
Cook’s contract was last updated in February 2019, when it was extended one additional year to Jan. 31, 2024, which is an industry standard contract length for successful head coaches. Cook, who has won four national championships at Nebraska, is paid $675,000 per year.
The Nebraska volleyball program joins football and men’s basketball as the only Husker programs that generate a profit.
Huskers fill coaching staff with Hildebrand
Huskers fill coaching staff with Hildebrand
Huskers fill coaching staff with Hildebrand
Huskers fill coaching staff with Hildebrand
Huskers fill coaching staff with Hildebrand
Huskers fill coaching staff with Hildebrand
Huskers fill coaching staff with Hildebrand
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.