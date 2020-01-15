Hildebrand earns promotion and larger salary in second stint with Nebraska volleyball program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hildebrand was paid $100,000 per year the first time he coached at Nebraska, which was the highest salary ever for a Nebraska volleyball assistant coach.

Hildebrand, 35, has previously been an associate head coach for the Long Beach State men’s team, and he's also coached with the United States men’s national team.

Nebraska head coach John Cook has a lot of respect for Hildebrand, and felt like hiring him gives the program the best chance to be successful. The Athletic Department gave Cook the support he wanted to give Hildebrand a great offer to return to Nebraska, Cook said.

“What made it the best was (athletic director) Bill Moos was 100% on board and supportive and was like, ‘John, whatever we got to do to help you, we’re going to do,’” Cook said. “That’s one of the great things about Nebraska. We teach people to dream big here, but you got to have the support to be able to do it. I feel like we dream big here.”

Cook’s contract was last updated in February 2019, when it was extended one additional year to Jan. 31, 2024, which is an industry standard contract length for successful head coaches. Cook, who has won four national championships at Nebraska, is paid $675,000 per year.