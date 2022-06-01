Highlighted by two-sport player Maggie Mendelson, here's a closer look at the star power in the Huskers' freshman class

When volleyball-basketball combo player Maggie Mendelson moved up her high school graduation, the Nebraska volleyball team ended up with three top-20 recruits in its incoming freshman class.

Last winter, Mendelson reclassified to the 2022 recruiting class and plans to play both volleyball and basketball for the Huskers. She played with the U.S. youth national team in both sports, too.

Mendelson is considered the No. 4 volleyball recruit in the nation by Prepvolleyball.com. The website recently updated its recruit rankings, shuffling Mendelson to the 2022 class.

The rankings are based on a player’s skill and dominance in high school and club volleyball.

Husker freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick from Waverly is ranked No. 6. And NU outside hitter Hayden Kubik is 18th. Both Allick and Kubik graduated from high school early and trained with the Huskers during the spring.

Also part of the class is defensive specialist Maisie Boesiger from Norris.

Nebraska should also have a great recruiting class in 2023. Three of the top four recruits in the rankings have already committed to Nebraska — Harper Murray (No. 1 recruit, outside hitter from Michigan), Caroline Jurevicius (No. 3, right-side hitter from Ohio) and Bergen Reilly (No. 5, setter from South Dakota).

Later this month, the Huskers can ramp up their recruiting for the 2024 class.

Texas and California are the states that produced the most top-20 recruits in the 2022 class with three apiece. Florida and Illinois each had two.

Here is a list of where the top-20 recruits in the 2022 recruiting class are playing in college:

Florida — Setter Alexis Stucky (Eighth-ranked recruit, Laramie, Wyoming), MB Amaya Thomas (No. 17, Orlando, Florida), OH Carly Hendrickson (No. 19, Cincinnati).

Nebraska — MB Maggie Mendelson (No. 4, Ogden, Utah), MB Bekka Allick (No. 6, Waverly), OH Hayden Kubik (No. 18, West Des Moines, Iowa).

Baylor — Setter Averi Carlson (No. 5, Lucas, Texas), OH Alexis Dacosta (No. 13, Katy, Texas).

Minnesota — OH McKenna Wucherer (No. 1, Brookfield, Wisconsin), MB Carter Booth, (No. 14, Denver).

Texas — OH Devin Kahahawai (No. 2, Kailua, Hawaii), MB Marian Singletary (No. 11, Charleston, South Carolina).

USC — OH Jordan Middleton (No. 3, Phoenix), libero Gala Trubint (No. 12, San Diego).

Boston College — MB Anna Herrington (No. 16, Orlando, Florida).

Duke — RS Kerry Keefe (No. 10, Pacific Palisades, California).

Pepperdine — Setter Rosemary Archer (No. 15, Fairview, Texas).

Penn State — Setter Katie Hurta (No. 20, Palos Hills, Illinois).

Stanford — OH Elia Rubin (No. 7, Brentwood, California).

Wisconsin — OH Ella Wrobel (No. 9, Plainfield, Illinois).

