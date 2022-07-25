 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Here's what to know about Nebraska volleyball's Fan Day event, set for Aug. 20

  • 0
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4

Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26), Ally Batenhorst (14), Lexi Rodriguez (8) and Callie Schwarzenbach (25) greet fans following a win in their final match at the Devaney Sports Center in 2021

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska volleyball players and coaches will meet fans and sign autographs as part of its annual Fan Day on Aug. 20 at the Devaney Sports Center.

Fan Day guests are to use the north entrance of the building, which will open at 10 a.m. for the event that runs until noon. Later that night, the Huskers will play their annual Red-White Scrimmage at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

Autograph tables will be set up on the concourse of the Devaney Center, and a single autograph line will extend around the concourse of the building. Posters for the 2022 season will be available at the autograph table.

In an effort to get all fans through the line, the athletic department says no pictures will be permitted with the coaches and players. The clear-bag policy will not be in effect, but all bags will be checked at the entrance.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US Open says Novak Djokovic can't play if he's not vaccinated against COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News