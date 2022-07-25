Here's what to know about Nebraska volleyball's Fan Day event, set for Aug. 20

Nebraska volleyball players and coaches will meet fans and sign autographs as part of its annual Fan Day on Aug. 20 at the Devaney Sports Center.

Fan Day guests are to use the north entrance of the building, which will open at 10 a.m. for the event that runs until noon. Later that night, the Huskers will play their annual Red-White Scrimmage at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

Autograph tables will be set up on the concourse of the Devaney Center, and a single autograph line will extend around the concourse of the building. Posters for the 2022 season will be available at the autograph table.