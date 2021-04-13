 Skip to main content
Here's a look at players from Nebraska in the NCAA Tournament
Here's a look at players from Nebraska in the NCAA Tournament

From the The Journal Star's complete preview guide for the Huskers' quest for an NCAA volleyball title series
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 3.13

Nebraska's Emma Gabel dives for the ball in the second set against Ohio State on March 13 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

This year's NCAA Tournament features numerous players from Nebraska.

Army: Paige Fixemer (Millard South), Peyton Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South).

Creighton: Grace Nelson (Elkhorn), Jaela Zimmerman (Malcolm), Megan Skovsende (Omaha Skutt), Kate Maser (Grand Island Central Catholic), Emily Bressman (Omaha Marian).

Nebraska: Anni Evans (Waverly), Emma Gabel (Lincoln Pius X), Kalynn Meyer (Superior), Hayley Densberger (Malcolm).

Pittsburgh: Sabrina Starks (Platteview).

South Dakota: Madison Jurgens (Diller-Odell), Mattie Johnson (Sidney), Brooklyn Bollweg (Papillion-La Vista), Atley Carey (Waverly), Maddie Wiedenfeld (Omaha Marian).

UCF: Nerissa Moravec (Lincoln Southeast).

Weber State: Ashlyn Power (Lincoln Christian).

