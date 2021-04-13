Here's a look at players from Nebraska in the NCAA Tournament

This year's NCAA Tournament features numerous players from Nebraska.
Army: Paige Fixemer (Millard South), Peyton Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South).
Creighton: Grace Nelson (Elkhorn), Jaela Zimmerman (Malcolm), Megan Skovsende (Omaha Skutt), Kate Maser (Grand Island Central Catholic), Emily Bressman (Omaha Marian).
Nebraska: Anni Evans (Waverly), Emma Gabel (Lincoln Pius X), Kalynn Meyer (Superior), Hayley Densberger (Malcolm).
Pittsburgh: Sabrina Starks (Platteview).
South Dakota: Madison Jurgens (Diller-Odell), Mattie Johnson (Sidney), Brooklyn Bollweg (Papillion-La Vista), Atley Carey (Waverly), Maddie Wiedenfeld (Omaha Marian).
UCF: Nerissa Moravec (Lincoln Southeast).
Weber State: Ashlyn Power (Lincoln Christian).
