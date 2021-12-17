Here are 3 things to keep in mind as you gear up for Nebraska vs. Wisconsin volleyball

This clash of Big Ten heavyweights for the national championship in volleyball packs a punch. The Huskers will be looking for their sixth title while Wisconsin seeks its first. Both teams have seniors who returned specifically for a chance at this match. Here are three things to watch as you settle in for the 6:30 p.m. start Saturday.

Nebraska’s serving

Nebraska’s serving has been a major strength in the tournament, both for putting down aces and slowing down the opponent’s offense.

Now Nebraska faces its biggest test yet. If Wisconsin has an easy time with serve-receive, then it’s going to get good hitting attempts for 6-foot-9 middle blocker Dana Rettke.

“I don't think there is any secret that when we're in-system, it's a handful,” said Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield of Rettke.

But if Nebraska serves tough, Louisville’s defense showed on Thursday that teams can get block touches and digs against Rettke.

The Husker freshmen

Wisconsin has beaten Nebraska twice this season, once in a sweep and once in four sets.