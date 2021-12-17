Here are 3 things to keep in mind as you gear up for Nebraska vs. Wisconsin volleyball

This clash of Big Ten heavyweights for the national championship in volleyball packs a punch. The Huskers will be looking for their sixth title while Wisconsin seeks its first. Both teams have seniors who returned specifically for a chance at this match. Here are three things to watch as you settle in for the 6:30 p.m. start Saturday.
Nebraska’s serving
Nebraska’s serving has been a major strength in the tournament, both for putting down aces and slowing down the opponent’s offense.
Now Nebraska faces its biggest test yet. If Wisconsin has an easy time with serve-receive, then it’s going to get good hitting attempts for 6-foot-9 middle blocker Dana Rettke.
“I don't think there is any secret that when we're in-system, it's a handful,” said Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield of Rettke.
But if Nebraska serves tough, Louisville’s defense showed on Thursday that teams can get block touches and digs against Rettke.
The Husker freshmen
Wisconsin has beaten Nebraska twice this season, once in a sweep and once in four sets.
If Nebraska fans are looking for signs Nebraska can end its seven-match losing streak to the Badgers, look at the recent match. In that match, Lexi Sun and Whitney Lauenstein started for the Huskers, and they combined for 13 kills and under a .100 hitting percentage.
Now freshmen Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause are in those spots, and they’ve had some good matches recently. If they can do it again, Nebraska will have the offensive balance it needs to win.
The close sets
In the last match against Wisconsin, Nebraska lost two close sets, 25-23 and 26-24. If the Huskers win a close set early in the match, well, it may be game on.
— Brent C. Wagner