'Her termination is unheard of': Husker recruit Krause playing at All-American level for Omaha Skutt

“Her termination is unheard of,” Saunders said. “You throw the ball up and there is a 50-50 chance she’s going to get a kill. Plus her serving has come around. She’s become an all-around player as a senior.”

Krause has already been selected for the Under Armour high school All-American match, which several Huskers have played in as high school seniors. Krause was the second player announced for the All-American match. The match is scheduled for Jan. 1 in Orlando, Florida, but won’t have spectators. More players will be announced in the coming weeks and will probably include more Husker recruits.

Being chosen for the match fulfills another goal Krause had.

“I think the first time I watched that match I was 12 years old,” Krause said. “So I saw that and was like, ‘Yeah, this is just another thing that I want to be able to do.’ So just to be able to say that I did that is super cool.”

This has been a unique year for both the Skutt team and Krause. As both a sophomore and junior, Krause missed several weeks of the high school season because she was playing in a tournament with the United States youth national team. But this year those tournaments were postponed due to the pandemic.