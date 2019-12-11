Hawaii, NU's next opponent, is undersized, but the Rainbow Wahine 'can play bigger than they are'

Hawaii counters with balance.

"We have six girls that can put the ball away when they're in the front row, and the depth that we have we're able to turn to anyone from player one to player 16."

Hawaii's depth has been anchored by a big newcomer class. There are nine new players and they entered the NCAA Tournament accounting for nearly 70% of the team's kills, 69% of the team's blocks and 57% of the team's digs. Hellvig, a freshman, leads the team in kills, and Amber Igiede, another freshman, leads the team in blocks.

The roster also includes three transfers from Oregon and another from Utah.

Despite all the new faces, the transition has been smooth "because of the foundation that the returners laid in the spring," Baxter said. "Every newcomer that joined us in the fall, there was a culture that they were stepping into and there was nothing less that the returns were going to accept."

No. 18 Hawaii will play No. 6 Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Madison, Wisconsin.

Baxter said the Huskers' athleticism stands out, and of course, their height.