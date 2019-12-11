Hawaii, NU's next opponent, is undersized, but the Rainbow Wahine 'can play bigger than they are'

Here's what stands out about the Hawaii volleyball team.
* It has won 13 straight matches.
* It has the Big West player of the year in Norene Iosia, a senior setter/hitter who can do a little bit of everything.
* It has the Big West freshman of the year in Hannah Hellvig, the team leader in kills.
* This year's team includes five freshmen and four transfers.
What else?
"It's definitely not our height," Hawaii assistant coach Kaleo Baxter said.
No, the Rainbow Wahine (26-3) does not look like some of the physically imposing teams Nebraska sees in the Big Ten, especially after it lost 6-foot-2 junior outside Jolie Rasmussen to injury in September.
Hawaii's outside hitters stand at 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0, 6-0, 5-10 and 5-9.
You have free articles remaining.
That didn't stop Hawaii from reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015, and for the first time under head coach Robyn Ah Mow, a former Hawaii All-American and Olympian. Hawaii swept No. 20 San Diego in the Round of 32.
"They can play bigger than they are and that's what this team has done," Baxter said. "They have shown grit and fight and a ton of heart. That's what undersized players have to do."
Hawaii counters with balance.
"We have six girls that can put the ball away when they're in the front row, and the depth that we have we're able to turn to anyone from player one to player 16."
Hawaii's depth has been anchored by a big newcomer class. There are nine new players and they entered the NCAA Tournament accounting for nearly 70% of the team's kills, 69% of the team's blocks and 57% of the team's digs. Hellvig, a freshman, leads the team in kills, and Amber Igiede, another freshman, leads the team in blocks.
The roster also includes three transfers from Oregon and another from Utah.
Despite all the new faces, the transition has been smooth "because of the foundation that the returners laid in the spring," Baxter said. "Every newcomer that joined us in the fall, there was a culture that they were stepping into and there was nothing less that the returns were going to accept."
No. 18 Hawaii will play No. 6 Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Madison, Wisconsin.
Baxter said the Huskers' athleticism stands out, and of course, their height.
Hawaii has already seen teams with similar components this year, Baxter said. The Rainbow Wahine's tough schedule has included matches against Washington, UCLA, Baylor and Missouri — a common opponent with the Huskers (Hawaii beat Mizzou in five sets on Sept. 21).
"We played a handful of teams throughout our season that have imposing blocks and terminate at a lot of positions, but again, it's going to come down to fight, it's going to come down to a play here or there, and you got to make plays on the big stage to advance," Baxter said. "We're definitely expecting a battle."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.