Hames, Lauenstein continue strong trip as Huskers split two matches in California

The Nebraska beach volleyball team split a pair of matches Friday in Northridge, California. The Huskers lost to Cal State Northridge 3-2 before sweeping The Master's 5-0.

Against The Master's, the Huskers got straight-set wins from Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik at No. 1, Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez at No. 2, Keonilei Akana and Ally Batenhorst at No. 3 and Nicklin Hames and Whitney Lauenstein at No. 5.

Lindsay Krause and Hayden Kubik rallied for a three-set win at No. 2.

Cal State Northridge defeated the Huskers 3-2 for the second straight day.

Allick and Rodriguez teamed up for a win, as did Hames and Lauenstein, who are 4-0 on the current California road trip.

NU will close the spring season against St. John's River College and Irvine Valley College on Saturday in Irvine, California.

