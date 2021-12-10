Go inside the film room with John Cook to study what makes NU’s back-row defense elite (and some setting and hitting, too)

Cook even got up from his seat once to explain the “wingman principle” and point out how Keonilei Akana was lined up right where she needed to be in relation to where the Nebraska blockers were. She made the play, and later Nebraska won the point.

Cook got pretty fired up a few times.

“That’s a really, really good volleyball play right there,” he said. “Just how we train it, and how we like to do it. We’ll watch it again at full speed. Boom. Nice play. That was a perfect set by Lexi Rodriguez to be able to put it where Lexi (Sun) could hit line.”

Later, Cook explained how the game plan to defend Penn State hitter Jonni Parker was to use two blockers to take away the cross-body shot Parker likes to hit. But that also meant Parker could hit shots down the line where there were no blockers to slow down the ball at all. On one such attack Rodriguez, Nebraska’s excellent freshman libero, still made the dig, and Madi Kubik got the kill to win the point.

“There is no block there,” Cook said. “This is just one-on-one, mano a mano. Their best hitter against our best digger. So that’s a shot right there.”