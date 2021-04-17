Getting into the NCAA volleyball tournament isn’t easy, but it helps to know Platteview grad Sabrina Starks

Most of the people were from the Omaha area. Starks has three older siblings, and her mom, Terese, has seven siblings.

“We started with family, most from my mom’s side, and some from my dad’s side," Starks said. "And then we expanded out to my friends. And my mom is a teacher where I went to school and I loved all of the teachers at Platteview so we were asking them, 'Hey, do you want to come?' And they gladly took the tickets. And then we reached out to all of my past volleyball coaches in high school and club. It was a big community.”

And while some in the group are also Nebraska volleyball fans, they went all in on the team that got them in the building.

"They were trying to start chants, like, 'Let’s go Pitt,'" Starks said. "They tried to bring signs in, but they didn’t allow that."

Pittsburgh also had a late match on Thursday, but most of the same people came back, and Starks had 57 on her list.

Those people got to witness history. Unseeded Pittsburgh upset No. 14 seed Utah 3-0, sending the Panthers to the Sweet 16 for the first time. Starks played great in that match, with five kills and a .556 hitting percentage, and a match-high six blocks.