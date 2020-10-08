Future Huskers and top volleyball recruits to face off at Omaha Skutt tournament

High school volleyball fans will get to see two potential future starters for the Nebraska volleyball team play against each other Saturday in a tournament at Omaha Skutt.
The two Husker commits also are two of the top high school players in the nation. Omaha Skutt outside hitter Lindsay Krause is the No. 2-ranked recruit nationally in the senior class. Hayden Kubik, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Valley in West Des Moines, Iowa, is the No. 1 recruit in the junior class, according to PrepVolleyball.com.
There was originally scheduled to be three future Huskers at the tournament, but high school volleyball in Illinois got moved to the spring, taking away Lexi Rodriguez and her team from Sterling, Illinois.
What was scheduled to be an eight-team tournament has been reduced to five teams that will play a round-robin format. The teams from Nebraska are Class A No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South, Class B No. 1 Skutt and Lincoln East. They’ll be joined by Valley and Saint Teresa’s Academy (Missouri).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators for the matches are limited to the immediate family of the players and coaches. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. in two gyms. Krause and Kubik will face off in the final match of the afternoon.
Kubik leads a team that has a 14-4 record. She’s one of two players on her team pledged to play NCAA Division I. The other is outside hitter Payton Lombardi (Tennessee Tech).
This will be the first time in at least 10 years that Valley has played an out-of-state team, according to coach Jeremy Mikesell.
Kubik leads Valley with 207 kills and has a .241 hitting percentage. She’s also been causing opponents fits with her serve (27 aces).
Kubik’s sister, Madi, already plays volleyball for Nebraska and was a starter as a freshman in 2019.
Hayden and Madi were different as high school players, Mikesell said.
“Hayden is more kind of a bulldozer, if that makes sense,” he said.
Madi Kubik had more finesse, while Hayden has more of a power game.
Hayden Kubik had been on Nebraska’s radar after attending Husker camps, but probably had to show some all-around improvements in the past few years before earning a Nebraska scholarship offer.
Friends since elementary school, Bahl and Krause also share rare bond as two of the nation's elite recruits
“In the last couple of years she’s been on some nationally ranked club teams (with Club Ignite) that have been phenomenal, and she’s been their go-to player the last couple of years,” Mikesell said. “I think a big thing for her was developing that defensive presence.
“She’s going to hit the ball harder than most people on the court, no question, but then it comes down to the staying mentally engaged in the back-row as a six-rotation player and picking and choosing those times to really crank like she can.”
This year, Kubik is second on the team with 112 digs.
Last year Kubik was chosen for the all-class all-state team in Iowa.
Kubik committed to the Huskers in June, soon after college coaches were able to recruit juniors. Then in July, she got the No. 1 ranking.
Hayden was on the varsity team as a freshman when Madi was a senior. The team reached the state tournament semifinals but lost a close match. That’s when Hayden said in an interview that because they didn’t win a state title together Hayden would have to join Madi at Nebraska to try and win a national championship.
“I was like, ‘Ah, Hayden, I don’t know if you should say that,’” Mikesell said. “It came to fruition, so good for her.”
Krause is having a great season for Skutt, which is ranked No. 2 nationally by USA Today. She has 201 kills with an impressive .453 hitting percentage. She also has 41 ace serves.
