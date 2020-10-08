Future Huskers and top volleyball recruits to face off at Omaha Skutt tournament

High school volleyball fans will get to see two potential future starters for the Nebraska volleyball team play against each other Saturday in a tournament at Omaha Skutt.

The two Husker commits also are two of the top high school players in the nation. Omaha Skutt outside hitter Lindsay Krause is the No. 2-ranked recruit nationally in the senior class. Hayden Kubik, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Valley in West Des Moines, Iowa, is the No. 1 recruit in the junior class, according to PrepVolleyball.com.

There was originally scheduled to be three future Huskers at the tournament, but high school volleyball in Illinois got moved to the spring, taking away Lexi Rodriguez and her team from Sterling, Illinois.

What was scheduled to be an eight-team tournament has been reduced to five teams that will play a round-robin format. The teams from Nebraska are Class A No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South, Class B No. 1 Skutt and Lincoln East. They’ll be joined by Valley and Saint Teresa’s Academy (Missouri).

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators for the matches are limited to the immediate family of the players and coaches. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. in two gyms. Krause and Kubik will face off in the final match of the afternoon.