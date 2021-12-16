Fueled by skeptics, Huskers top Pittsburgh to roll into a national championship showdown with Wisconsin

Nebraska had to regroup, and quickly.

“One thing we talked about, just got to stay with it, wear them down and hang in there,” Cook said. “And they did a great job of that, because we could have got discouraged pretty easily. They were doing some really high-level stuff.”

Nebraska showed it wouldn’t be a pushover in the second set, using a 5-0 run served by Rodriguez to take a 16-9 lead.

Nebraska’s improved serving was a difference in the turnaround, as was the Huskers getting back to hitting shots off the blockers’ hands for kills, just like it had done last week against Texas. Nebraska got five kills on tool shots off the blockers' hands during the second set.

If Stivrins is known for the slide attack, Kubik is known for hitting shots off the blockers’ hands. And then some of her teammates started doing that, too.

“We kind of settled in a little more and talked about breaking fingers,” Kubik said. “So that was the goal. Not actually breaking them, but kind of. But, yeah, we just we were just trusting Nicklin to put up great balls and using our vision to find the hands and get swings and kills.”