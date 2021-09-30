From top recruit to battling for a starting spot, Lindsay Krause riding the waves that come with college volleyball

Krause felt good about her last match when she had 12 kills and Nebraska swept Iowa. But in college it seems like the team’s success is the more impactful feeling, Krause said.

“Playing now, it’s your team success,” she said. “It’s, like, whatever you can do for the success of your team.”

The expectations were high for Krause, just like the rest of her recruiting class. But there are a lot of players on NU's roster who had high expectations and found success at different times along the way.

There was one practice when Krause said she was really struggling, and not at just one thing. Everything. Later, she asked teammate Madi Kubik about what she went through as a freshman, and how she had felt during that season.

“And (Kubik) told me that honestly her freshman year she was just trying to keep her head above water,” Krause said. “And I feel like that was some of the best advice I’ve ever heard. It wasn’t necessarily advice, but she was telling me that she went through the same thing, and every freshman goes through the same thing. And you’re not different, so just relax and you’ll be OK. You just have to understand that you’re not going to be perfect every single day.”