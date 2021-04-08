 Skip to main content
From Terry Pettit to current coaches, many are sharing their frustration about NCAA's handling of volleyball tournament
From Terry Pettit to current coaches, many are sharing their frustration about NCAA's handling of volleyball tournament

NCAA Championship Volleyball

The last time Omaha hosted the NCAA volleyball Final Four, Nebraska swept Texas to capture the crown in 2015. Forty-eight teams will be in Omaha later this month.

 Associated Press file photo

The NCAA received national backlash for its lack of accommodations for women's basketball players competing in postseason play, especially when comparted to the men's tournament in Indianapolis.

The NCAA, and ESPN, now is hearing criticism — from coaches, former coaches, analysts and more — about the upcoming 48-team volleyball tournament.

It was revealed this week that first- and second-round games in Omaha would be picked up by ESPN's streaming service, but will not have commentators to call the action. Then coaches questioned the surface being used for the eight practice courts at the CHI Health Center Omaha convention center.

Coaches also pointed to lack of locker rooms for players to meet and change, however the NCAA said in a statement released shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday that players will indeed have rooms to change.

Of course, NU's John Cook and other coaches lashed out earlier about the tournament being cut down to 48 teams.

Through it all, Thursday proved to be another tough day for the NCAA public relations department.

Here is reaction to some of the NCAA's protocols for the tournament, which will begin April 14:

 

