From a historic award to NIL deals, it's been a memorable freshman season for Lexi Rodriguez

Yes, Rodriguez said, her body does hurt the day after a match.

“Just the legs usually are really sore and really tight,” she said. “It’s more just really tired, and you don’t want to move. But you got to recover. It gets easier as the weeks go on."

Rodriguez was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year, which is one of the four major player awards the league gives out each season as voted on by the coaches. She also was one of just two liberos on the 19-player all-Big Ten first team.

Rodriguez is just the second freshman in conference history to get the defensive player of the year award, and the first since 2002.

She’s the sixth player in program history to be named a conference defensive player of the year, joining a list that includes Olympians Justine Wong-Orantes and Jordan Larson.

Rodriguez has 470 digs this season for an average of 4.48 digs per set. She’s on pace to have the second-highest digs per set average for the Huskers in the past 10 years, trailing only Wong-Orantes’ 4.55 in 2015.

Rodriguez’s favorite saves are on middle attacks.