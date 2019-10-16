Nebraska freshman outside hitter Madi Kubik had the best match of her college career in leading the Huskers to a four-set win against No. 20 Purdue on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Kubik had a season-best 18 kills in the fifth-ranked Huskers’ 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15 victory.
Kubik reached her total on 51 attempts, and finished with a .314 hitting percentage. She was averaging a .178 hitting percentage.
Lexi Sun added 11 kills, including six in the final set. Lauren Stivrins had 10 kills, and Jazz Sweet eight.
Kubik had seven kills in the first set, and she was doing it with all of the attacks, getting kills from the back row, cross-court shots and down the line. And Kubik was especially good in the second set, when she had six kills on 10 attempts with no hitting errors.
Nebraska ranks fifth nationally in defense, and was really good again in that area for most of the match. The Huskers had eight blocks and 57 digs and held Purdue to a .099 hitting percentage. Nebraska’s last three opponents have each had their worst hitting match of the season against the Huskers.
Callie Schwarzenbach had five blocks, and Stivrins three.
After losing the third set, Nebraska got to playing as well as it did in the first two sets in winning the final set convincingly. Nebraska hit .536 in the fourth set, and .284 for the match.
It was the third straight win for Nebraska (14-2, 6-1 Big Ten), and came during the last of four straight home matches.
Nebraska never trailed in the first set, and played great defense for long stretches of the set. For much of the set Purdue had a negative hitting percentage, before making a little run at the end of the set to hit .059 for the set.
In the third set Nebraska began to get blocked and hit out more, and Purdue held a lead in the second half of the set for the first time in the match, leading 16-14. Then the Boilermakers went on a 3-0 run that included two blocks for a 24-20 lead.
Nebraska fought off three match points with a kill by Jazz Sweet, Kubik blasting a kill to the back corner of the court and a Purdue hitting error. But Purdue finished off the set on its fourth attempt when a good pass led to a kill by middle blocker Shavona Cuttino.
The fourth set was close, too, before Nebraska surged ahead with a 5-0 run for a 16-10 lead. Purdue was pressing against Nebraska’ good defense and made a couple of hitting errors, and Kubik got a kill with a shot off the blockers. The run ended with a block by Schwarzenbach.
Outside hitter Caitlyn Newton led Purdue (11-5, 3-4 Big Ten) with 17 kills. Nebraska has won seven straight matches against Purdue, coming over six seasons.
