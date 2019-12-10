Freshman Kubik filled void to help Nebraska volleyball team have another great season

Madi Kubik did it again last week for the Nebraska volleyball team in the first NCAA Tournament match of her career.
The freshman outside hitter had 11 kills on just 16 attempts without a hitting error in Nebraska’s three-set win against Ball State. That gave her a career-best .688 hitting percentage. It was the first match where she hadn’t been blocked or hit the ball out of bounds.
While maybe not to that level of success, Nebraska coach John Cook says Kubik has had multiple matches like that.
“I think we’re going to see over her career she’s just a really steady, efficient player, and at the end of the night you look and go, ‘Wow, those are pretty good stats,’” Cook said. “But you don’t notice her making any big plays or dramatic plays or anything like that. It’s just a solid player. She reminds me a lot of (former Husker) Annika Albrecht.”
Kubik has done what the Huskers needed her to do to help Nebraska have another good season. The sixth-ranked Huskers (27-4) will play No. 18 Hawaii in the Sweet 16 on Friday, and with two more wins Nebraska would be back in the Final Four.
After the graduation of Mikaela Foecke, the Huskers had a significant void in the lineup. And while Kubik hasn’t matched Foecke’s production, Kubik’s improvement over the second half of the season, along with the improvement of Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet all season, has helped keep Nebraska in the top 10.
Kubik’s .688 attack percentage against Ball State was a career high and more than .200 points higher than her previous best.
Kubik enjoyed her first matches in the NCAA Tournament.
“I feel like it’s a different energy in the gym, and maybe a little more sense of urgency,” Kubik said.
Kubik attributes her improvement to being able to execute different types of attacks and a growing confidence.
For the last 10 matches, Kubik is averaging 3.02 kills per set with a .249 hitting percentage. In the first nine matches of the season she averaged 2.21 kills per set on .158 hitting.
When Nebraska rallied for a big win at Minnesota, Kubik had seven kills on nine attempts in Nebraska’s dominating fifth set.
Kubik’s improvement helped her earn two awards. Last week she was named the Big Ten Conference freshman of year, while also earning second-team all-conference honors. And on Tuesday Kubik was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association North region freshman of the year.
For Kubik, the best compliments she’s received about her first college season have come from Cook and her teammates.
“Probably just after we’ve had a really long week, or a long practice if Coach (Cook), comes up to me and gives me (a fist bump), or says ‘I liked how you were dialed in,’” Kubik said. “I have a lot of respect for him, so I take those compliments very highly. And probably from (Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames), just them giving me confidence and saying, ‘We believe in you.’ That means a lot to me.”
There are some easy comparisons between Foecke, the two-time All-American now playing professionally in Italy, and Kubik. They’re each outside hitters. They each were stars in high school in Iowa, with Foecke at Holy Trinity Catholic in West Point, Kubik at Valley in West Des Moines. Foecke was the No. 2 national recruit in her class; Kubik was No. 4. They’re each 6-foot-3.
But Kubik was more college ready as a freshman than Foecke was.
“Madi is at a way higher level as a total all-around volleyball player,” Cook said. “Mikaela could hit and block, and that was it. And serve. She had a great serve.
“Madi does everything well. She’s not going to hit like Foecke, but she can make up for it in a lot of other areas.”
