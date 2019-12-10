Freshman Kubik filled void to help Nebraska volleyball team have another great season

Madi Kubik did it again last week for the Nebraska volleyball team in the first NCAA Tournament match of her career.

The freshman outside hitter had 11 kills on just 16 attempts without a hitting error in Nebraska’s three-set win against Ball State. That gave her a career-best .688 hitting percentage. It was the first match where she hadn’t been blocked or hit the ball out of bounds.

While maybe not to that level of success, Nebraska coach John Cook says Kubik has had multiple matches like that.

“I think we’re going to see over her career she’s just a really steady, efficient player, and at the end of the night you look and go, ‘Wow, those are pretty good stats,’” Cook said. “But you don’t notice her making any big plays or dramatic plays or anything like that. It’s just a solid player. She reminds me a lot of (former Husker) Annika Albrecht.”

Kubik has done what the Huskers needed her to do to help Nebraska have another good season. The sixth-ranked Huskers (27-4) will play No. 18 Hawaii in the Sweet 16 on Friday, and with two more wins Nebraska would be back in the Final Four.