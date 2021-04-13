Four Nebraska volleyball players are contenders for All-American honors

The Nebraska volleyball team has four contenders to be All-Americans this season.
The American Volleyball Coaches Association all-region teams were announced on Tuesday morning, with Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Nicklin Hames and Madi Kubik each being chosen for the 14-player north region team.
The first step for being chosen as an All-American is making one of the 10 all-region teams. Now those players will be considered by a committee for the three All-American teams, which will be announced next Wednesday.
Minnesota right-side hitter Stephanie Samedy is the north region player of the year.
The North region consists of a combination of 34 teams from the Big Ten Conference, American Athletic Association, Horizon, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, and The Summit League.
Stivrins, Sun and Hames each made the all-Big Ten team announced last week, and this week Kubik joined them in earning postseason honors.
Kubik is a sophomore from West Des Moines, Iowa, who averages 2.7 kills and 2.5 digs per set. The six-rotation outside hitter had at least 10 kills in nine of Nebraska’s 16 matches.
Creighton outside hitter Jaela Zimmerman is the east region player of the year. The junior from Lincoln (Malcolm graduate) led Creighton with 3.43 kills per set and shared the team lead with 15 ace serves. Other Creighton players chosen are outside hitter Keeley Davis and middle blocker Naomi Hickman.
Nebraska and Creighton continue to produce a number of the best players in the nation. Since 2016 Kentucky leads the nation with 24 all-region picks, followed by Minnesota (23), Texas (23), Nebraska (21) and Stanford, Wisconsin and Creighton (18 apiece).
Dani Busboom (Louisville) and Craig Skinner (Kentucky) are each coaches of the year for their respective regions. They are each former Nebraska assistant coaches under John Cook.
