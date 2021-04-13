Four Nebraska volleyball players are contenders for All-American honors

The Nebraska volleyball team has four contenders to be All-Americans this season.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association all-region teams were announced on Tuesday morning, with Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Nicklin Hames and Madi Kubik each being chosen for the 14-player north region team.

The first step for being chosen as an All-American is making one of the 10 all-region teams. Now those players will be considered by a committee for the three All-American teams, which will be announced next Wednesday.

Minnesota right-side hitter Stephanie Samedy is the north region player of the year.

The North region consists of a combination of 34 teams from the Big Ten Conference, American Athletic Association, Horizon, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, and The Summit League.

Stivrins, Sun and Hames each made the all-Big Ten team announced last week, and this week Kubik joined them in earning postseason honors.

Kubik is a sophomore from West Des Moines, Iowa, who averages 2.7 kills and 2.5 digs per set. The six-rotation outside hitter had at least 10 kills in nine of Nebraska’s 16 matches.