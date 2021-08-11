Four more Nebraska volleyball matches have been chosen for TV. Here's the full list

At least 20 of the Nebraska volleyball team’s 30 regular season matches will be on TV.
On Wednesday, Nebraska Public Media (formerly NET) announced plans to televise four matches. That came after 16 matches were chosen for national broadcast.
Nebraska Public Media's slate includes home matches against Iowa (Sept. 25), Illinois (Oct. 16), Maryland (Nov. 12) and Rutgers (Nov. 20).
The Huskers on TV
Aug. 28, Kansas State, 4 p.m., BTN
Sept. 3, Georgia, 6 p.m., BTN
Sept. 8, at Creighton, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Sept. 14, at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Sept. 18, Louisville, 7 p.m., BTN
Sept. 22, at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
Sept. 25, Iowa, TBA, Nebraska Public Media
Oct. 1, Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
Oct. 3, Michigan State, 3 p.m., BTN
Oct. 8, at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN
Oct. 13, Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Oct. 16, Illinois, TBA, Nebraska Public Media
Oct. 23, Purdue, TBA, BTN
Oct. 27, Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
Oct. 30, at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
Nov. 4, at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
Nov. 6, at Ohio State, TBA, BTN or Big Ten Network+
Nov. 12, Maryland, 7 p.m., Nebraska Public Media
Nov. 19, Penn State, 8 p.m., BTN
Nov. 20, Rutgers, TBA, Nebraska Public Media
Nov. 26, at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m., BTN