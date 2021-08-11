 Skip to main content
Four more Nebraska volleyball matches have been chosen for TV. Here's the full list
NU volleyball, 8.24

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is shown during the 2019 season.

 Journal Star file photo

At least 20 of the Nebraska volleyball team’s 30 regular season matches will be on TV.

On Wednesday, Nebraska Public Media (formerly NET) announced plans to televise four matches. That came after 16 matches were chosen for national broadcast.

Nebraska Public Media's slate includes home matches against Iowa (Sept. 25), Illinois (Oct. 16), Maryland (Nov. 12) and Rutgers (Nov. 20).

The Huskers on TV

Aug. 28, Kansas State, 4 p.m., BTN

Sept. 3, Georgia, 6 p.m., BTN

Sept. 8, at Creighton, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Sept. 14, at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Sept. 18, Louisville, 7 p.m., BTN

Sept. 22, at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

Sept. 25, Iowa, TBA, Nebraska Public Media

Oct. 1, Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

Oct. 3, Michigan State, 3 p.m., BTN

Oct. 8, at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN

Oct. 13, Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Oct. 16, Illinois, TBA, Nebraska Public Media

Oct. 23, Purdue, TBA, BTN

Oct. 27, Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

Oct. 30, at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN

Nov. 4, at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

Nov. 6, at Ohio State, TBA, BTN or Big Ten Network+

Nov. 12, Maryland, 7 p.m., Nebraska Public Media

Nov. 19, Penn State, 8 p.m., BTN

Nov. 20, Rutgers, TBA, Nebraska Public Media

Nov. 26, at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m., BTN

