Four Big Ten Conference volleyball series postponed this week

Several programs not being able to play matches for COVID-19 reasons means that just three of the seven scheduled series in Big Ten Conference volleyball will be played this week.

The Big Ten features four teams ranked in the top-10 of the coaches’ association poll — Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota and Penn State — but none of those teams will play this week.

Nebraska’s matches against Wisconsin scheduled for Friday and Saturday were postponed on Thursday morning. The Badgers are now on a two-week pause due to a number of COVID-19 cases.

The Minnesota-Michigan series was postponed for COVID-19 reasons within the Michigan program, and the Illinois-Michigan State series was postponed for COVID-19 reasons within the Michigan State program.

On Friday morning a fourth series was postponed, when Maryland determined it wasn't safe to play Penn State on Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19 reasons with the Maryland program.

The series still scheduled to play are Iowa-Northwestern; Ohio State-Rutgers; and Indiana-Purdue. Indiana and Purdue played the first match of the series on Tuesday, and are scheduled to play again Sunday.