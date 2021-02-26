 Skip to main content
Four Big Ten Conference volleyball series postponed this week
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 2.21

Minnesota's Regan Pittman (first center) tips the ball over Nebraska's Lexi Sun (left), Kayla Caffey (second center) and Nicklin Hames during a match last week. Nebraska and Minnesota both had matches postponed this week.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Several programs not being able to play matches for COVID-19 reasons means that just three of the seven scheduled series in Big Ten Conference volleyball will be played this week.

The Big Ten features four teams ranked in the top-10 of the coaches’ association poll — Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota and Penn State — but none of those teams will play this week.

Nebraska’s matches against Wisconsin scheduled for Friday and Saturday were postponed on Thursday morning. The Badgers are now on a two-week pause due to a number of COVID-19 cases.

The Minnesota-Michigan series was postponed for COVID-19 reasons within the Michigan program, and the Illinois-Michigan State series was postponed for COVID-19 reasons within the Michigan State program.

On Friday morning a fourth series was postponed, when Maryland determined it wasn't safe to play Penn State on Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19 reasons with the Maryland program.

The series still scheduled to play are Iowa-Northwestern; Ohio State-Rutgers; and Indiana-Purdue. Indiana and Purdue played the first match of the series on Tuesday, and are scheduled to play again Sunday.

Nebraska, which has had two series postponed this season, is scheduled to play Illinois next weekend. The Huskers have a 7-1 record and are ranked No. 4.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

View Comments
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

