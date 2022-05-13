Former NU volleyball player Akana transfers to Texas

Former Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana will transfer to Texas, the Longhorns announced on Friday.

The news comes about two weeks after Akana entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal database.

Akana was a key part of Nebraska’s defense that helped the Huskers reach the national championship match last season, and also a great server. Her 302 digs last season ranked third on the team, and her 42 ace serves led the team.