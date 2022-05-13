Former NU volleyball player Akana transfers to Texas

Former Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana will transfer to Texas, the Longhorns announced on Friday.
The news comes about two weeks after Akana entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal database.
Akana was a key part of Nebraska’s defense that helped the Huskers reach the national championship match last season, and also a great server. Her 302 digs last season ranked third on the team, and her 42 ace serves led the team.
Photos: Nebraska volleyball officially opens 2022 season with spring game in Grand Island
Nebraska players celebrate after a kill against Kansas during a spring exhibition match Saturday at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Nebraska's Madi Kubik attempts to block a hit by Kansas' Rachel Langs during a spring exhibition match Saturday at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
The Huskers line up for the national anthem before a spring exhibition match against Kansas on Saturday at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Nebraska players watch a highlight reel on the video board before a spring exhibition match against Kansas on Saturday at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Nebraska assistant coach Kelly Hunter leads a warmup drill before the Huskers played Kansas in a spring exhibition match Saturday at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Kansas celebrates after scoring a point against Nebraska during a spring exhibition match Saturday at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on Saturday at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Nebraska assistant coaches Jaylen Reyes (left) and Kelly Hunter help out with drills before a spring exhibition match Saturday at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez passes the ball during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on Saturday at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Fans enter into the Heartland Events Center before Nebraska played Kansas in a spring exhibition match Saturday in Grand Island.
Nebraska defensive specialist Keonilei Akana dives for a short serve by Kansas during a spring exhibition match on April 23 at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
The Huskers celebrate during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on Saturday at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Nebraska freshman outside hitter Hayden Kubik (center) celebrates with her teammates after recording the match-winning kill during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on Saturday at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. The Huskers won 3-1.
Nebraska's Madi Kubik (right) celebrates after recording a kill against Kansas during a spring exhibition match Saturday at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Nebraska's Madi Kubik hits the ball over the net during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on Saturday at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes shouts instructions to players during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on Saturday at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Nebraska's Madi Kubik hits the ball over Kansas' Gracie Van Driel during a spring exhibition match Saturday at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein hits the ball against Kansas' Karli Schmidt (left) during a spring exhibition match Saturday at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Callie Schwarzenbach hits the ball against Kansas during a spring exhibition match against Kansas in Grand Island. Schwarzenbach will play for Long Beach State next season, but she helped the Huskers with depth Saturday.
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles hits the ball against Kansas' Lauren Dooley (second left) and Anezka Szabo during a spring exhibition match Saturday at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Fans watch the first set of a spring exhibition match between Nebraska and Kansas at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
