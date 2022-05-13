 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former NU volleyball player Akana transfers to Texas

Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4

Nebraska’s Keonilei Akana digs a Florida State shot in the first half Dec. 4 at the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Former Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana will transfer to Texas, the Longhorns announced on Friday.

The news comes about two weeks after Akana entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal database.

Akana was a key part of Nebraska’s defense that helped the Huskers reach the national championship match last season, and also a great server. Her 302 digs last season ranked third on the team, and her 42 ace serves led the team.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

