Was Lexi Sun the most improved college volleyball player during the 2019 season?

That's tough to say considering there are 300 NCAA Division I programs. Even so, two knowledgeable coaches think the Nebraska outside hitter had to be near the top of that list.

That would be John Cook, Nebraska’s four-time national champion coach, and Karch Kiraly, the coach of the United States women’s national team and an analyst for college matches on ESPN.

“Karch asked me if she’s the most improved player in the country from (2018),” Cook said. “I said she’s got to be up there.”

From her first season in Lincoln to her second, Sun went from a liability in some matches to a regular difference-maker for the Huskers.

Her hitting averages went from 3.11 kills per set on .195 hitting as a sophomore to 3.57 and .270 as a junior. Sun could really dominate as a hitter. In Nebraska’s NCAA Sweet 16 win against Hawaii, she had seven kills on eight attempts in the clinching set. At times Sun also was a shutdown blocker.

And by earning All-America honors (third team) for the first time in her career as a junior, she reached the potential others had for her when she was the No. 1 recruit in the nation in 2017.

Now after a long offseason, Sun is back with the Huskers for her next act. After a great junior season, what can Sun do to get to the next level? Cook, of course, has some ideas.

“The thing we’re asking from her is wanting to be a complete player and have as much pride in making a great pass as a great kill,” Cook said. “She can impact a match in so many ways — blocking, hitting, serving, defensively. And then the question is, can you do that night after night after night? So that’s been her challenge. She can be one of the strongest players in the Big Ten Conference when she’s dialed in and getting after it.”

Cook has been impressed with how hard Sun has worked, noting she improved the most of any player in Nebraska’s athletic testing results.

“She’s worked really hard to get stronger,” Cook said. “Now it’s mentally competing point after point at a high level. All of the players that come through this program, that’s what they’re striving for — can you do it better and longer each year that you’re here?”

Making gains in strength and conditioning was a challenge this year because the players weren’t training together in Lincoln as much due to the pandemic.

Sun went home to San Diego but was able to keep training by using her sister’s home gym, running stairs and at the beach.

“I think of all of the girls on the team, I definitely had a really great situation for working out and staying in shape and preparing for the season even when everything was so shut down,” Sun said.

One of Sun’s goals for herself this season is to be an emotional leader and a player the team can go to in tough situations. She’s also been working with associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand on being more creative with her attacks, especially on the numerous out-of-system sets an outside hitter gets.

Cook has also seen Sun emerge as a leader for the Huskers.

“She’s got some great personal skills with people. She’s a total people person and relates really well with our team,” Cook said. “She’s made a major emphasis on trying to become a leader and speaking up and making suggestions. It’s been really cool to see. I think she’s really invested in this team. Really invested. Once you become comfortable, it allows you to have the energy and the time and the confidence to be able to do that.”

Sun is a senior but would have the option to return and play one more season in fall 2021 because of athletes not losing a year of eligibility during the pandemic season. Sun says she won’t decide until later if she’ll come back for one more college season.

But her mindset will be that this could be her last one, and to make the most of it.

“I don’t want to make any expectations or place any expectations on the girls or myself of coming back and, ‘Oh, I’ll have another shot at this,’ but giving it my all this season,” she said.

