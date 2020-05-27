Former Nebraska volleyball player Jordan Larson hopes time off will benefit her for 2021 Olympics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It has been 11 years since Jordan Larson played her final college match for the Nebraska volleyball team, and not only is Larson still playing the sport, she’s one of the best in the world at it.

She’s a two-time Olympic medalist, a world champion and a player that many of the professional clubs would love to have playing for them.

But playing for most of the year for a professional team, and then during the summer for the United States women’s national team, hasn’t been easy for the 33-year-old Larson.

Larson had hoped to play in one more Olympics this summer, but the games have been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 worldwide health crisis.

Larson may be getting close to retirement, but she plans to keep training and playing with hopes of making the U.S. Olympic team for 2021.

Her age is probably the most difficult part about the Olympics being postponed, Larson said.