Former Huskers Wong-Orantes and Robinson make roster for U.S. national team

Former Nebraska volleyball players Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes will have a chance to play for the United States national team this summer.

On Wednesday, USA volleyball announced the 25-player roster for the upcoming Volleyball Nations League tournament. From that list, 14 players will be chosen for each leg of the tournament, which begins May 31 in Bossier City, Louisiana. The finals will be July 13-17 in Ankara, Turkey.

The U.S. women are the three-time defending VNL champions, as well as the 2020 Olympic gold medalists and the No. 1-ranked team in the world.

