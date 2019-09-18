Former Nebraska volleyball players Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson each scored 16 points in leading the United States women’s national volleyball team past Netherlands 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 in a battle of undefeated teams on Wednesday during the fourth day of FIVB World Cup competition in Hamamatsu, Japan.
Team USA improves to 4-0 in the 12-team round robin World Cup. The Americans conclude the first phase in Hamamatsu against Brazil on Thursday.
Larson tallied 11 kills on 20 attacks, a team-high four ace serves and one block for 16 points. Robinson connected for 16 kills on 26 attacks for Team USA.
Team USA’s serve kept Netherlands’ offense off-balance all match, which resulted in a 7-0 ace advantage.