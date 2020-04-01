Former Husker standout, Olympic medalist Larson to be inducted into Nebraska Hall of Fame

The Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame continued its volleyball roots Wednesday, announcing Jordan Larson as the second member of the 2020 class.

The announcement comes one day after legendary volleyball coach Terry Pettit was named the first member of the class.

Larson, who, like Pettit, received a FaceTime call with the news from current Husker coach John Cook, played an integral part on some of the storied program's best teams, including the 2006 title team.

The announcement was framed as Cook presenting five questions to Larson, mostly related to volleyball, coronavirus or her career with the Huskers.

The last one? Cook asked: "How would you feel about being in the sixth-ever Hall of Fame class at the University of Nebraska?"

Larson said she got "chills" and called it "an honor."

Larson helped the team to a top-five finish in the NCAA Tournament in each of her four seasons, a career that spanned from 2005-08.

The Huskers went 127-8 during Larson's tenure and claimed the Big 12 title each of the seasons she was in Lincoln.