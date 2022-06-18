Former Husker Kelsey Robinson helps lead top-ranked Americans past No. 3 China

Outside hitters Kathryn Plummer and Kelsey Robinson led the top-ranked United States women’s national volleyball team past No. 3 China on Saturday 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 in a Volleyball Nations League match in Quezon City, Philippines.

The U.S. women (6-1) are in second place in the standings of the annual multi-week tournament with one more match in round 2 against Thailand (4-3) on Sunday.

Plummer, the former Stanford star, had a match-high 18 kills. Robinson, the former Husker who now lives in Manhattan, Beach, California, had 15 points with 13 kills, one block and one ace serve.

U.S. libero Justine Wong-Orantes led the passing game as she was credited with 11 digs and four successful receptions.

