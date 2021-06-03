 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Husker Drewnick transfers to Georgia Tech
0 comments
topical

Former Husker Drewnick transfers to Georgia Tech

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska volleyball practice, 8.5

Former Nebraska volleyball player Nicole Drewnick shown during an Aug. 6, 2020, practice.

 NEBRASKA ATHLETICS

Former Nebraska volleyball player Nicole Drewnick is transferring to Georgia Tech to continue her college volleyball career, she announced on social media on Thursday.

Drewnick opted out of the 2020-21 season while the season went on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, in March, she put her name in the NCAA transfer portal, which allowed her to be recruited by other programs.

Drewnick graduated from high school a year early to be the Huskers’ backup setter in 2019. She played primarily as a serving substitute that season and finished with two ace serves and 10 assists.

Nebraska coach John Cook has known Drewnick since she was about 6 years old, meeting with her parents when they were starting a club volleyball program in Dallas.

Georgia Tech finished in fourth place in the ACC last season and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News