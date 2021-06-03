Former Husker Drewnick transfers to Georgia Tech

Former Nebraska volleyball player Nicole Drewnick is transferring to Georgia Tech to continue her college volleyball career, she announced on social media on Thursday.

Drewnick opted out of the 2020-21 season while the season went on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, in March, she put her name in the NCAA transfer portal, which allowed her to be recruited by other programs.

Drewnick graduated from high school a year early to be the Huskers’ backup setter in 2019. She played primarily as a serving substitute that season and finished with two ace serves and 10 assists.

Nebraska coach John Cook has known Drewnick since she was about 6 years old, meeting with her parents when they were starting a club volleyball program in Dallas.

Georgia Tech finished in fourth place in the ACC last season and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

