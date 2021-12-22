Former Husker All-American Kelly Hunter promoted to full-time assistant role with NU volleyball

Former Nebraska All-American setter Kelly Hunter has been hired as one of the two full-time assistant coaches for the Nebraska volleyball team, coach John Cook announced on Wednesday evening.

She replaces Tyler Hildebrand, who left to be the head coach at Long Beach State one day after Nebraska’s season ended.

Hunter has been on the Husker coaching staff for the past three seasons, first as a graduate student manager and then for the past two seasons as volunteer assistant coach. She also was an interim assistant coach before Hildebrand arrived in Lincoln.

"Kelly has been an important part of Nebraska volleyball for eight years, and we're happy to announce her promotion to a full-time assistant coach on our staff," said Cook in a news release. "She is one of the best leaders I've ever been around, and she knows what it takes to be a national champion, which only benefits our student-athletes."

Cook often tells former players wanting to get into college coaching they need to go work at other schools first to get a different perspective on the sport.