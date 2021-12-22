 Skip to main content
Former Husker All-American Kelly Hunter promoted to full-time assistant role with NU volleyball
HUSKER VOLLEYBALL

Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4

Nebraska volunteer assistant coach Kelly Hunter and head coach John Cook celebrate a Husker point in the second set against Florida State on Dec. 4 at the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

NU volleyball head coach John Cook and players Lauren Stivrins, Nicklin Hames and Kayla Caffey discuss the Huskers' loss to Wisconsin in the national championship match.

Former Nebraska All-American setter Kelly Hunter has been hired as one of the two full-time assistant coaches for the Nebraska volleyball team, coach John Cook announced on Wednesday evening.

She replaces Tyler Hildebrand, who left to be the head coach at Long Beach State one day after Nebraska’s season ended.

Hunter has been on the Husker coaching staff for the past three seasons, first as a graduate student manager and then for the past two seasons as volunteer assistant coach. She also was an interim assistant coach before Hildebrand arrived in Lincoln.

"Kelly has been an important part of Nebraska volleyball for eight years, and we're happy to announce her promotion to a full-time assistant coach on our staff," said Cook in a news release. "She is one of the best leaders I've ever been around, and she knows what it takes to be a national champion, which only benefits our student-athletes."

Cook often tells former players wanting to get into college coaching they need to go work at other schools first to get a different perspective on the sport.

But Hunter paid her dues at Nebraska, and is also one of the all-time great leaders and winners in program history. She helped Nebraska win national championship in 2015 and 2017. She ended her career with a 16-1 record in the NCAA Tournament as Nebraska’s starting setter.

"We have seen over and over again how special Kelly is, and she has stepped up to the challenge of every role she has had in our program," Cook said. "Kelly is a great relationship builder, and she has the trust of our players. She bleeds Husker red, and she has earned this opportunity."

Hunter was the 2017 Big Ten setter of the year and a two-time All-Big Ten selection.

"I am beyond thrilled to begin my full-time coaching career at Nebraska," Hunter said in a news release. "There is no greater dream than to coach for my alma mater and remain a part of Husker nation.”

Hunter earned her bachelor's degree in management and marketing in May 2017. She graduated with her master's degree in the arts of business administration from Nebraska in December 2019.

With Hunter’s addition to the full-time staff assistant coach Jaylen Reyes will likely shift back to the defensive coordinator position he held when Nebraska reached the national championship match in 2018.

