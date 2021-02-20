For the first time this season, Nebraska lost Round 1 of a weekend series. Here's how the Huskers even the score

Nebraska will need to avoid getting stuck when Minnesota libero CC McGraw is serving. In Friday’s match, she served during Gopher scoring runs of 4-0 (to end the third set), 5-0 (twice) and 6-0.

“We weren’t ready to pass,” said Nebraska coach John Cook “(McGraw is) a good server, but she shouldn’t dominate us like that. So we’re going to have to not let her make so many runs.”

McGraw served 31 times in the match and had three aces.

Nebraska had 57 kills in the match, and the Gophers 51.

“I thought at certain moments we were playing really great volleyball, and I think going forward if we win the serve-and-pass game, then we can beat them,” said Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik.

In two of the sets Nebraska lost, it spotted the Gophers leads of 7-2 and 7-1.

Cook says Nebraska’s goal each set is to be the first team to reach five points.

“We’re going to have to make an adjustment there, and understand how hard we have to play and how well we have to play and how well we have to execute from the very first point,” Cook said. “You can’t play your way into a game against a good team.”