For Louisville and Busboom Kelly, a 'milestone' victory. For Huskers, it's back to the drawing board

Cook said Busboom Kelly’s team plays the way he likes his team to — with great serving, blocking and defense. Louisville had 12 blocks and held Nebraska to a season-worst hitting percentage of .046. Louisville hit .255.

“Obviously coming back here was pretty special,” Busboom Kelly said. “I love this place, and have a lot of amazing memories here. But it was awesome to bring a team that I was so confident in, and they’re so confident in themselves and get to challenge Nebraska. It was just really cool to see us rise to that challenge. You never know how a team is going to respond in this atmosphere, and being the favorite — which we are definitely not used to. It was great to see us respond and play great.”

The Cardinals played great at the end of each set, including an 8-1 run to end the match. Earlier in the week, Louisville beat Kentucky with a match-ending 9-0 run.

“We have another level when we decide it’s time to win the match. I don’t know how to describe it,” Busboom Kelly said. “I was really confident, and when Amaya Tillman got that block on Callie Schwarzenbach, I knew the game was over. That kind of took the wind out of the sail for Nebraska.”

Nebraska hit out five times down the stretch in the third set.