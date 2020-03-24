Following Olympic postponement ex-Husker Jordan Larson will keep working to make Team USA

“Some of us were already back training, and then kind of when things got bad in Italy, basically all the girls came home from Italy and then did a 14-day self-quarantine,” Larson said. “And then Turkey just kind of shut down, so people from Turkey just got home. So pretty much everybody is home. There is one person still in Italy, but she’s healthy and fine. So everybody is actually in the (United States), which is kind of cool because we are never in the states at this time of the year. So I hope the chances for us to train can happen sooner rather than later. But obviously we have some time now, so the rush isn’t there.”

Ex-Husker Kelsey Robinson arrived back to the U.S. from Turkey just three days ago.

Since she left China, Larson had been training about five days a week at the USA volleyball gym in Anaheim, California. But now Larson is doing workouts at home.

Larson wants to play in the Olympics whenever they happen, hopefully in 2021.

“Yes, definitely,” she said. “I’m in it. I’m committed, and I’m going to try and be there if my body and mind allows me.”

Robinson was also on the Olympic team in 2016, and Mikaela Foecke and Justine Wong-Orantes also played with the top national team last year.