College watch

These are the colleges where the 14 players on the United States women’s national volleyball team that won the FIVB Volleyball Nations League championship on Sunday played, or are still playing. Eleven of the 14 players are from schools currently playing in the Big Ten Conference:

Nebraska: outside hitter Mikaela Foecke, outside hitter Jordan Larson, outside hitter Kelsey Robinson.

Illinois: outside hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, setter Jordyn Poulter.

Penn State: libero Megan Courtney, middle blocker Haleigh Washington.

Wisconsin: setter Lauren Carlini, middle blocker Dana Rettke.

Minnesota: middle blocker Tori Dixon.

Purdue: opposite hitter Annie Drews.

BYU: libero Mary Lake.

Cincinnati: opposite hitter Jordan Thompson.

Texas: middle blocker Chiaka Ogbogu.