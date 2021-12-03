Florida State sweeps Kansas State to reach NCAA Tournament second round

No first-round exit this time for Florida State's volleyball team.

The Seminoles put together a dominating performance in a 25-20, 25-16, 25-17 victory against Kansas State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Up next is a possible matchup with No. 10 Nebraska if the Huskers can beat Campbell in their first-round match.

Florida State (20-9), which reached the Sweet 16 in 2016, had dropped its previous three first-round matches before Friday.

FSU had the Wildcats on their heels through the match. K-State led only once in the first and third sets, and both were early leads.

Junior Emma Clothier had 11 kills on 18 swings for FSU, which hit .340 for the match. The Seminoles also were aided by 24 Kansas State attack errors.

