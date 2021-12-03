Florida State sweeps Kansas State to reach NCAA Tournament second round

Florida State's Emma Clothier (16) and Lauryn Burrows (23) celebrate Clothier's second-set kill during a win over Kansas State in the first round of NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
No first-round exit this time for Florida State's volleyball team.
The Seminoles put together a dominating performance in a 25-20, 25-16, 25-17 victory against Kansas State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Up next is a possible matchup with No. 10 Nebraska if the Huskers can beat Campbell in their first-round match.
Florida State (20-9), which reached the Sweet 16 in 2016, had dropped its previous three first-round matches before Friday.
FSU had the Wildcats on their heels through the match. K-State led only once in the first and third sets, and both were early leads.
Junior Emma Clothier had 11 kills on 18 swings for FSU, which hit .340 for the match. The Seminoles also were aided by 24 Kansas State attack errors.
Photos: Florida State overwhelms Kansas State in first-round NCAA match
Kansas State's Aliyah Carter (2) hits against Florida State's Khori Louis (8) and Sydney Conley in the first set of a first-round match in the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Florida State's Lily Tessier (7) hits a kill over Kansas State's Kadye Fernholz in the second set of a first-round match in the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Kansas State's Molly Ramsey warms up before taking on Florida State in
a first-round match in the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Kansas State celebrates a kill against Florida State in the first set
of a first-round match in the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Kansas State's Loren Hinkle passes a ball against Florida State
during a first-round match in the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Florida State's Emma Clothier (16) hits over Kansas State's Kadye Fernholz (4) in the first set
of a first-round match in the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Florida State's Caroline Golden returns a Kansas State serve in the second set
of a first-round match in the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Kansas State's Aliyah Carter (2) hits against Florida State's Khori Louis (8) and Sydney Conley in the first set
of a first-round match in the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Kansas State's Aliyah Carter (2) celebrates her kill against Florida State with her teammates in the second set during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
